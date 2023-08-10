Sony’s PS5 Price Cut Receives Varied Response in the UK

Sony Interactive Entertainment has reported that the recent price cut of its PlayStation 5 (PS5) console has not received the desired response in the UK. During a recent financial call, Sony COO Hiroki Totoki stated that sales are strong in Japan and Asia and the response in North America has been favorable. However, the UK market has shown a weak response, although overall performance in Europe has been positive.

In the same call, Totoki mentioned that PS5 hardware sales for the first quarter reached 3.3 million units, a significant increase of 38% compared to the previous year. While this figure is lower than the expected progress towards the sales target of 25 million units for the fiscal year, the ongoing promotional pricing strategy implemented since July has boosted sales momentum. Sony has prioritized the accelerated penetration of PS5 hardware and aims to implement necessary measures to achieve the sales target.

Sony also highlighted the upcoming release of first-party title Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and major third-party titles by the end of the year, expecting these releases to energize the entire gaming industry and the PS platform.

According to GfK data, the PS5 has experienced a surge in sales in the UK, largely attributed to the ongoing promotional pricing offer. PS5 unit sales have increased by 73% in the first 31 weeks of the year and account for 47% of all consoles sold during that period.

Overall, while Sony has seen positive sales performance in certain regions, the UK market has not responded as strongly to the PS5 price cut. Nonetheless, the ongoing promotions and upcoming game releases are expected to drive sales and boost the overall performance of the PS5 console.