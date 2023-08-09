Sony Aims to Boost PlayStation 5 Sales to Meet Record-Breaking Target

Sony has announced plans to increase sales of the PlayStation 5 in order to meet its ambitious target for this financial year. During the first quarter, Sony sold 3.3 million units of the PS5, surpassing the 2.4 million sold during the same period last year. Despite this positive performance, the sales fell short of expectations.

Sony’s target is to sell 25 million PS5 consoles this financial year, which would set a new record for PlayStation. Since its release in November 2020, the PS5 has sold a total of 40 million units, slightly trailing behind the PlayStation 4.

In an effort to achieve its sales goal, Sony plans to implement promotional activities to boost momentum. Sony President, Hiroki Totoki, expressed confidence in catching up to the target, stating that there is “ample possibility” to do so.

The PlayStation business has continued to demonstrate strong financial performance. In the three-month period, sales increased by 28% to 771.9 billion yen ($5.3 billion). This growth was driven by higher sales of third-party games, hardware, and the impact of foreign exchange rates. However, operating income decreased by 7% to 49.2 billion yen ($343 million) due to increased costs resulting from Sony’s acquisition of Bungie, the developer behind Destiny, for $3.6 billion.

Sony has revised its PlayStation sales prediction for the current financial year, expecting a 7% increase to 4.1 trillion yen ($29.1 billion). However, the operating income prediction remains unchanged due to the “deterioration in profitability” of the PS5 hardware, primarily attributed to changes in promotions and sales channels in different regions. Temporary price cuts for the PS5, including recent discounts, may be a contributing factor to this profitability decline.

Despite these challenges, the upcoming release of highly anticipated titles such as Spider-Man 2 by Insomniac Games on October 20th is expected to provide a substantial boost to the PlayStation platform.

