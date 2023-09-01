Sony PlayStation Plus Subscription Prices Increase for Annual Plans

Sony has implemented a price increase for its PlayStation Plus annual plans, which came into effect on September 1st. PlayStation Plus offers a range of benefits for gamers, including access to older games and the option to play games over the cloud. The subscription service is available in multiple tiers, each with its own advantages.

The PlayStation Plus Essential plan, previously priced at $60, now costs $80 for the annual subscription. This tier provides gamers with two free downloadable games per month, access to online multiplayer gaming, the ability to save games on the cloud, and discounts on games.

The PlayStation Plus Extra plan, which offers all the benefits of the Essential tier, also gives subscribers access to a catalogue of PS4 and PS5 games. The price for this plan has increased from $100 to $135 for the annual subscription.

Finally, the PlayStation Plus Premium plan, now priced at $160, includes all the benefits of the Essential and Extra plans. In addition, subscribers to the Premium tier can also play games that are compatible with PS One, PS2, PS3, and PSP through Sony’s cloud service.

It is important to note that the price increase only applies to annual plans and will be applicable in all PlayStation markets. The prices for the 1-month and 3-month plans will remain the same.

Overall, while the price increase may be a disappointment for some PlayStation Plus subscribers, the subscription service continues to offer a variety of benefits for gamers.

Sources:

– PlayStation Plus subscription prices increase for annual plans.