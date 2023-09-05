Sony Announces ILX-LR1, an Interchangeable Lens Camera for Industrial Use

Sony Electronics has unveiled the ILX-LR1, a new interchangeable lens camera designed specifically for industrial applications. With an impressive 61-megapixel 35mm full-frame image sensor, the ILX-LR1 offers high resolution in a compact and lightweight form, making it suitable for various tasks such as inspection, investigation, surveying, and mapping, particularly when used with drones.

Although primarily a stills camera, the ILX-LR1 does offer video capabilities, although specific specifications have not been released by Sony at this time.

One of the key features of the ILX-LR1 is its ability to capture high-resolution images with low noise and wide dynamic range, allowing for the detection of fine details like small scratches and cracks during inspection and investigation processes. The camera also includes a continuous shooting capability of up to 3 frames per second, making it ideal for rapid mapping shooting, especially for high-altitude shots.

Measuring approximately 3.94 inches in width by 2.91 inches in height by 1.67 inches in depth, and weighing around 0.53 lbs, the ILX-LR1 boasts a compact and box-shaped design. It has secure mounting taps on all six sides, allowing for flexible attachment to drones, industrial machines, robots, or submersibles. Additionally, it features a 1/4-20 UNC mounting screw hole on its bottom surface. The camera is equipped with USB Type-C and HDMI Micro (Type D) ports located on the rear for easy installation.

To enhance user control, Sony has provided the Camera Remote SDK, which enables remote users to access and control the camera’s menus and functions from their own software applications. Users can also link unique image IDs with drone position data in post-processing, ensuring accurate mapping and analysis. The ILX-LR1 version 1.11 includes the ability to retrieve the current focus position and make focus adjustments, allowing for highly reproducible and stable shooting. Additionally, a lock switch prevents unintended operation errors caused by accidental button presses on the rear of the camera.

The ILX-LR1 is equipped with a Power & Control Terminal, enabling low-latency data communication for remote applications that require an instant response, such as capturing an image at a precise moment. It supports DC 10-18V power connection and can be powered directly from a drone’s battery, eliminating the need for frequent battery changes and extending operational time.

The ILX-LR1 is set to launch in September 2023 and will be available through Sony and authorized dealers. The camera will have a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $2,950 USD.

Sources:

– Sony Electronics Press Release