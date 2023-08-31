Sony Announces Price Increase for PlayStation Plus Subscription Service

Sony has recently revealed that it will be implementing a price increase for its PlayStation Plus subscription service worldwide, specifically for yearly plans, effective from September 1st.

The PlayStation Plus service offers users three different tiers to choose from. The basic tier, known as PlayStation Plus Essential, will now cost $80 per year, rising from the previous price of $60. Subscribers to this tier can enjoy a range of benefits, including two free monthly downloadable games as long as their membership remains active, access to online multiplayer gaming, cloud saves, and discounts on game purchases.

For those opting for a more extensive selection of games, there is the PlayStation Plus Extra tier, which will now be priced at $135 annually, up from $100. In addition to all the features found in the Essential tier, subscribers can also access a vast catalog of hundreds of PS4 and PS5 titles.

Lastly, the PlayStation Plus Premium tier, priced at $160 per year instead of $120, offers the most comprehensive gaming experience. In addition to everything included in the Extra tier, users gain access to even more titles, including those from PS3, PS2, PS One, and PSP. These titles can be played via cloud streaming.

Existing PlayStation Plus members will see the updated pricing reflected in their next plan renewal, while new subscribers or those making changes to their current plan will be subject to the increased prices immediately. Although the price increase is global, some regions may still display the previous pricing. Notably, the pricing for 1 and 3-month subscriptions will remain unchanged.

Overall, the price adjustment aims to align with the expanding benefits and game offerings available through the PlayStation Plus service, providing users with an enhanced gaming experience.

