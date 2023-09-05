Sony Announces Ultra-Compact Industrial Camera for Drones and Inspection Devices

Sony has unveiled its latest innovation in camera technology with the release of the ILX-LR1, a 61-megapixel full-frame E-mount mirrorless camera designed specifically for industrial applications. With its ultra-compact design and stripped-down weight and size, the ILX-LR1 is ideal for use in drones, inspection devices, and photogrammetry.

The camera features a back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS imaging sensor and Sony’s BIONZ XR processors, allowing for continuous shooting at speeds of up to three frames per second for over two hours. This makes it perfect for aerial mapping missions that require high resolution and flexibility in lens choice, as well as access to a mechanical shutter.

Measuring just 74 x 100 x 42.5mm, the ILX-LR1 is incredibly small and lightweight. It features screw mounts on the front, back, side, top, and bottom, allowing for easy fitting to different frames. The camera also includes a standard UNC 1/4in tripod mount for added convenience.

While the ILX-LR1 does not have a built-in screen, it can be connected to a display via USB-C DisplayPort or MicroHDMI. It can draw power from a 10-18V connection, eliminating the need for a separate battery in drone builds.

One of the key features of the ILX-LR1 is the Sony Camera Remote SDK, which allows for easy remote control of the camera. This includes the ability to adjust camera settings, release the shutter, monitor live view, and access focus data, among other functionalities.

The ILX-LR1’s high resolution sensor also makes it suitable for drone mapping applications. With the ability to capture four images worth of mapping data in one frame from a higher altitude, it can save time and reduce processing time by minimizing stitching overlap. Additionally, its lightweight design contributes to longer flight times by lowering payload weights.

Apart from drone mapping, the ILX-LR1 has various other industrial applications. It can be used for vehicle exterior inspection in car fleet operations and as a timelapse device. Its small size also makes it ideal for integrating into photogrammetry photobooth devices for recording appearance in 3D.

Sony’s professional Digital Imaging Solutions has developed the SDK for the ILX-LR1, ensuring compatibility with various operating systems and programming languages. The SDK is available for Linux, Windows, and Mac and uses C++. It does not require the use of Sony’s own Airpeak drone.

The ILX-LR1 is being produced at Sony’s facility in Thailand and can be obtained through Sony’s professional distributors.

Photogrammetry is the process of obtaining accurate measurements and 3D models of objects from photographs.

Source: Sony, Photogrammetry definition from Oxford Languages