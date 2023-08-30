Sony Raises Prices for PlayStation Plus Premium Subscription

Sony has announced that it will be increasing the cost of its PlayStation Plus Premium subscription by $40 starting next month. This price adjustment will apply to all tiers under the 12-month subscription and will be implemented in all countries where PlayStation Plus is available.

The previous Essential subscription will increase from $60 to $80, the Extra plan will jump from $100 to $135, and the Premium tier will be raised from $120 to $160. Sony states that this price increase will enable them to continue offering high-quality games and value-added benefits to subscribers.

PlayStation Plus first launched in 2010, initially offering a yearly fee of $50. However, Sony introduced tiered options last year, with premium subscribers gaining access to classic games with improved frame rates and higher-quality resolution compared to their original versions.

This price hike by Sony comes shortly after Microsoft increased the subscription cost for its Xbox Game Pass in July. The new prices for Xbox Game Pass will go into effect on September 6 for new subscribers, while existing subscribers will see the price increase on their next renewal date or November 6, whichever comes first.

Sony has not disclosed if there will be any price increases for the one and three-month subscription options in the future. The company is already looking ahead to September’s game lineup, which includes Saints Row, Black Desert – Traveler Edition, and Generation Zero.

Overall, these price adjustments reflect the increasing costs and value of subscription services in the gaming industry. Subscribers will need to consider these changes when deciding on their gaming subscription plans.

Sources: Sony, The Verge