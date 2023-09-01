Sony’s Playstation Plus Subscription Price Hike Boosts Stock

Sony Group Corp. saw a significant rise in its stock price after announcing an increase in the price of its core gaming subscription service, PlayStation Plus, by approximately one-third. This move is expected to strengthen Sony’s bottom line. The premium tier of the service, which is required for multiplayer gaming and free downloads, will now cost up to $159.99 annually. The company’s shares surged by as much as 3.4% in Tokyo following the announcement.

Sony is following in the footsteps of its main rival, Microsoft Corp., which raised fees for its similar Xbox Game Pass service earlier this year. Both companies are confident that gamers will continue to pay for premium content and services, even in a challenging economic climate. Consumers worldwide have shown a willingness to spend on digital services and experiences while cutting back on larger purchases.

Analyst Amit Garg from CLSA suggests that Sony’s price hike may be the start of a series of regular increases. This latest increase could potentially generate an additional ¥100 billion ($688 million) in sales and ¥55 billion in operating profit annually. However, Garg also warns that the weak macroeconomic conditions could lead to reduced spending in the gaming industry.

Sony recently reported weak sales for its flagship PlayStation 5 console during the April-June quarter. The company attributed this to delays in recovering from the global smartphone slump. With this in mind, there are concerns that Sony may need to invest more in marketing to achieve its goal of selling 25 million units of the PlayStation 5 this fiscal year.

Overall, Sony’s decision to increase the price of its PlayStation Plus subscription service has had a positive impact on its stock price. The company anticipates that this move will contribute to its financial growth and offset any potential challenges in the gaming market.

