New Gaming Subscriptions Getting More Expensive

In 2023, gaming enthusiasts are discovering that playing games online no longer comes free of charge. Companies like Sony and Microsoft are raising prices for their online services, trying to maximize their revenue as economic times get tougher.

Sony recently announced price increases for their PlayStation Plus subscriptions, which have left many consumers unhappy. The following are the new pricing adjustments:

– PS Plus Essential: From $60 to $80 per year

– PS Plus Extra: From $100 to $135 per year

– PS Plus Premium: From $120 to $160 per year

The announcement came as a surprise to many, hidden in the second half of an article about the latest batch of “free” monthly games available through PlayStation Plus. Frustration among consumers was magnified by the perceived lackluster selection of games for September.

Not to be outdone, Microsoft is also not far behind in raising prices. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate now costs around $200 for the year. While Game Pass does offer advantages, such as access to high-profile games on their release day and a larger selection overall, the increasing cost of online services is placing a burden on cash-strapped consumers who have already spent $500 on current-gen consoles.

With the rising cost of gaming subscriptions, the economic hardships of consumers are further exacerbated. Many are left wondering how these price increases can be justified, especially when they feel dissatisfied with the existing service tiers.

It seems that the days of enjoying free online gaming are coming to an end. As companies continue to prioritize their profits, players will have to dig deeper into their pockets to keep up with their gaming habits.

