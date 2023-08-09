Sony Announces New Games for PlayStation Plus Subscription Service

Sony has revealed the upcoming games that will be added to its PlayStation Plus subscription service this month. Two games, Sea of Stars and Moving Out 2, will be available to play from day one. These titles follow the release of Stray and Tchia as third-party games on the same day.

Sea of Stars, developed by Sabotage, is a classic RPG that will be released on August 29th. Moving Out 2, on the other hand, is a multiplayer furniture-packing game that introduces online co-op with cross-play enabled, and it will be available on August 15th.

In addition to these new releases, the expansion for Destiny 2, titled The Witch Queen, will also join the subscription service. This download-only game requires the base game, which is free to play. The Witch Queen expansion was released in 2022, followed by Lightfall.

Moreover, the Yakuza spin-off Lost Judgment will be added to the service, while three other Yakuza games will be removed. Other games joining PlayStation Plus include Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed, Two Point Hospital: Jumbo Edition, Source of Madness, Cursed to Golf, PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night, Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures, Lawn Mowing Simulator: Landmark Edition, Spellforce 3 Reforced, and Midnight Fight Express.

Notably, Media Molecule’s Dreams will become a permanent addition to the service, extending beyond just the month of August.

These games will be available to Extra and Premium subscribers starting from August 15th. Premium subscribers will also have access to three classic titles: MediEvil: Resurrection, Ape Escape: On The Loose, and Pursuit Force: Extreme Justice.

For the full list of games available on PlayStation Plus, consult the official guide provided by Sony.