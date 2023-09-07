Sonos Launches Move 2, an Upgraded Portable Speaker with Enhanced Audio Quality

Sonos has recently unveiled the Move 2, a new portable speaker that boasts improved audio performance through its innovative acoustic architecture. This compact speaker is equipped with dual tweeters, allowing for wider and crisper sound quality. Alongside this, the device features three class-D digital amplifiers and a precision-tuned woofer, enabling impressive bass output from a speaker of its size.

The Move 2 offers both Bluetooth and wi-fi connectivity, ensuring versatility in usage. Users can easily connect the speaker to their mobile devices via Bluetooth for on-the-go listening, or integrate it into their Sonos system at home through wi-fi for a multi-room audio experience.

One of the standout features of the Move 2 is its extended battery life, with up to 24 hours of playback available. This effectively doubles the battery life of its predecessor, allowing users to enjoy uninterrupted music throughout the day and night. Additionally, the device comes with a USB-C port, offering the convenience of charging other devices while on the move.

In line with Sonos’ commitment to sustainability, the Move 2 is crafted with recycled plastics and incorporates a removable and replaceable battery, which helps to prolong the product’s lifespan. Furthermore, the chassis and packaging of the speaker have been developed using sustainably sourced materials.

To ensure durability, the Move 2 possesses an IP56 rating, making it resistant to accidental drops, splashes, rain, dust, dirt, and even direct sunlight. The inclusion of Trueplay tuning technology further enhances the audio experience, allowing users to optimize sound quality based on their surroundings, ensuring optimal performance wherever they are.

The Move 2 boasts an intuitive user interface on its top panel, and users have the option to control playback and check battery levels through various methods, including Sonos Voice Control, Amazon Alexa, the Sonos app, Apple AirPlay 2, and Bluetooth connectivity. Additionally, the Sonos line-in adapter enables users to connect external audio sources such as turntables and computers.

The Sonos Move 2 will be available in black, white, and olive, priced at $799. It is set to go on sale in Australia on September 20.

Sources:

– Sonos Launches Move 2, Portable Speaker with Enhanced Acoustic Architecture [source]

– Sonos Move 2 Product Page [source]