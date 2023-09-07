Sonos Launches Sonos Move 2 Portable Speaker with Upgraded Features

Sonos, the renowned American audio maker, has unveiled its much-anticipated Sonos Move 2 speaker, which serves as the successor to the original Sonos Move released in 2019. Packed with significant upgrades, the Move 2 offers improved battery capacity, sound quality, and more. This release marks the brand’s third portable speaker in its product lineup.

Designed for portability, the Sonos Move 2 boasts a built-in handle, making it easy to carry wherever you go. Its durability is enhanced with an IP52 certification, rendering it resistant to spills, splashes, rain, and dirt. The speaker is protected against drops thanks to its shock-absorbent materials. Additionally, the Move 2’s sleek design allows it to blend seamlessly with any home’s interior.

Featuring touch-sensitive buttons with LED lights on its top surface, the Sonos Move 2 enables users to adjust the volume and control music playback effortlessly. For added security, the speaker includes a physical switch to disable the microphone.

When it comes to audio quality, the Sonos Move 2 incorporates two tweeters for stereo sound and a precision-tuned woofer that delivers powerful and dynamic bass. With the Trueplay tuning feature, the speaker’s built-in microphones analyze and optimize the sound based on the user’s surroundings, providing the best listening experience. Users can also pair the Move 2 with additional speakers to create a stereo sound setup. This versatile device supports various streaming services, including Spotify and Amazon Music, and can be controlled directly from connected supported apps.

Furthermore, the Sonos Move 2 is compatible with Sonos Voice Control, Amazon Alexa, and AirPlay 2. It can be connected to a turntable, computer, or any other audio source using a line-in adapter. The device boasts Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 connectivity.

To ensure extended usage, the Sonos Move 2 is powered by a removable 44Wh battery, capable of providing up to 24 hours of playback time.

The Sonos Move 2 comes with a price tag of $449 and is available in Olive, White, and Black color options. It will be globally available starting from September 20.

Sources:

– No URLs provided.