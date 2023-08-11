Sonos Arc Soundbar Plagued by Popping Sound and Audio Dropout Issue

Owners of the Sonos Arc soundbar, priced at $900, have been experiencing a distressing problem with their devices. It starts with a loud popping noise resembling a gunshot, followed by a complete loss of audio until the device is power-cycled. This issue has been reported by users for over two years, with an extensive thread on Sonos’ community forum containing 980 replies dating back to two years ago. There are also multiple discussions on Reddit.

Users have described the sound as more than a pop, with some stating it resembles a blare and can be quite startling. Despite the complaints, Sonos has not yet resolved the issue. The company acknowledges that a small percentage of customers have experienced an interoperability problem causing the popping sound on the Arc. Specifically, the issue occurs with Dolby Atmos enabled audio products when connected to certain combinations of streaming devices and TVs while playing Dolby Atmos content.

Sonos is actively investigating the root cause of the problem and is working on reproducing the issue to find a reliable solution. They are also reaching out to third party manufacturers for collaboration. While an official fix or timeframe for a solution is not yet available, some temporary workarounds have been suggested, such as disabling CEC on HDMI connected devices, disabling Dolby Atmos, and using Dolby Digital 5.1 instead.

Customers who purchased the Arc for Atmos support and expect full functionality are understandably disappointed. The lack of prompt communication from Sonos about the reported problem adds to their frustration. It remains to be seen when a resolution will be provided, as re-creating the issue in Sonos’ labs has proven challenging and time-consuming.

In the meantime, the Sonos Arc remains at its original price, despite the ongoing issue.