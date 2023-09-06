Sonos Announces the Sonos Move 2: Enhanced Stereo Playback and Longer Battery Life

Sonos has unveiled the Sonos Move 2, the company’s latest portable speaker set to be released on September 20th for $449. This new version offers several improvements over its predecessor, the original Move. One significant enhancement is the stereo playback capability, as the Move 2 now includes two tweeters for enhanced audio separation. Additionally, the battery life has more than doubled, with an advertised 24 hours of continuous playback on a single charge.

The design of the Move 2 remains similar to the original model, with a built-in handle for easy portability. The existing features have been refined, with redesigned controls that match those of the recent Era 300 and Era 100 speakers. The Move 2 also introduces increased versatility, allowing users to play audio over Bluetooth and sync it with other Sonos speakers in their homes. Additionally, the speaker supports line-in functionality with the purchase of Sonos’ USB-C dongle. The Move 2 is available in black, white, and a new olive green color option.

Like its predecessor, the Move 2 is rated IP56 for dust and water resistance, making it suitable for outdoor use. It also features capacitive touch controls for an intuitive user experience. The speaker includes automatic Trueplay, utilizing built-in microphones to optimize sound output based on the listener’s environment. Voice control options are available with Amazon Alexa or Sonos Voice Control, and there is hope for the possible integration of Google Assistant in the future.

Other improvements include a smaller charging base with a detachable power adapter, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and reduced idle energy consumption compared to the original Move. Sonos will also offer a replacement battery for the Move 2, ensuring a longer lifespan for the device.

Overall, the Sonos Move 2 offers enhanced stereo playback, longer battery life, and increased versatility compared to its predecessor. With these improvements, it is poised to be another favorite among Sonos users.