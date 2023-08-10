Sonos Arc Owners Experiencing Loud Audio Pops, Workaround is to Disable Dolby Atmos

Hundreds of Sonos Arc owners have been reporting an issue where the soundbar produces loud explosive-like audio pops. The main workaround suggested by Sonos is to disable Dolby Atmos. This issue has been affecting users for nearly three years, with no permanent solution in sight.

The Sonos Arc is marketed as a soundbar that delivers realistic spatial audio powered by Dolby Atmos. However, many users have found that the soundbar struggles to handle Dolby Atmos properly, resulting in these loud audio pops. The problem seems to be most prevalent among Xbox Series X and Apple TV 4K users. These users suspect that the issue could be related to how these devices output sound using a Dolby MAT 2.0 encoder.

Sonos has acknowledged the issue and is actively seeking a solution. The company is investigating the problem and is in contact with third-party manufacturers to find possible solutions. However, they have been unable to reproduce the issue reliably, despite the fact that many customers and even Sonos employees can replicate it.

In the meantime, the suggested workaround is to disable Dolby Atmos or CEC on connected devices. However, these workarounds are far from ideal, as they either disable important features or compromise the soundbar’s main selling point. Some frustrated users are calling for a more detailed response from Sonos or a fix for the issue that has persisted for almost three years.

If considering purchasing a Sonos Arc soundbar to use with an Xbox Series X or Apple TV 4K, it is advisable to hold off until Sonos addresses the problem or provides more information. Otherwise, users may find themselves with a soundbar that cannot handle Dolby Atmos properly.