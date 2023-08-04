Somerville: Alien Invasion Game Coming to PlayStation Consoles

Somerville, an alien invasion game developed by Jumpship, will be released for PlayStation consoles on August 31. The game, created by former Playdead CEO Dino Patti, centers around a small family that is suddenly faced with an alien attack on Earth. To survive, they must run and hide.

With its mysterious atmosphere and absence of dialogue, Somerville has captivated players with its enigmatic nature. The game offers multiple endings, each revealing different truths about the impending threat.

Somerville initially launched for Xbox and PC in November, receiving positive reviews, although it was criticized for its technical performance. However, post-launch updates have addressed these issues and improved the gameplay experience.

Jumpship has announced that the PlayStation version of Somerville will be the “best version yet” and will feature DualSense haptic feedback, enhancing the immersive gameplay.

