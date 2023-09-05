Speedrunner Beats Starfield in Under 3 Hours, Ahead of Official Release

A speedrunner named Micrologist has managed to complete Bethesda’s highly anticipated game, Starfield, in a remarkable time of 2 hours, 51 minutes, and 42 seconds. This achievement was shared in a time-stamped video on YouTube, showcasing the speedrunner’s skills and strategies. Micrologist has a history of completing games quickly, including Doom Eternal in just over an hour and Bugsnax in 19 minutes.

For fans and aspiring speedrunners, Micrologist’s video provides valuable insights into which parts of Starfield’s main quest can be bypassed with ease and which sections require more attention. However, it’s important to note that watching the entire video may spoil significant moments for those who haven’t played the game or gained access to it prior to the official release.

Starfield, which is scheduled for release at 12:00 a.m. UTC on September 6 (or 8 p.m. Eastern on September 5), will soon be available on Xbox’s subscription Game Pass. This means that competition among speedrunners is likely to intensify, while those avoiding spoilers can finally relax and enjoy the game.

Players can already preload Starfield on Xbox Series X/S or via Steam, but it’s worth mentioning that the game requires a significant amount of space. Approximately 139 gigabytes on PC and 126 gigabytes on Xbox Series X/S consoles are needed to install Starfield. Condensing this vast game into a world record time of under 3 hours is undoubtedly a remarkable feat.

Overall, Micrologist’s accomplishment highlights the skill and dedication of speedrunners in mastering complex games like Starfield. As the official release approaches, it will be fascinating to see how speedrunners continue to push the boundaries and improve their times.

Definitions:

– Speedrunner: A player who attempts to complete a game in the fastest possible time.

– Starfield: A highly anticipated game developed by Bethesda.

– Early Access: A pre-release version of a game that allows players to play and test the game before its complete release.

