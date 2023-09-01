Todd Howard Suggests Someone Should Make a Sequel to Skyrim

In a recent video interview with BAFTA, Todd Howard, the renowned game designer and director at Bethesda, spoke about his love for games and shared his wishes for the future of the gaming industry. One of the interesting points he raised was his desire to see a sequel to Skyrim.

During the interview, Howard mentioned that while he enjoys playing different games, the NCAA Football series holds a special place in his heart. However, he also expressed a longing for the return of the Elder Scrolls franchise. Howard acknowledged that it has been a while since Bethesda released a new Elder Scrolls game and suggested that “someone should make a sequel to Skyrim.”

Although this statement may seem surprising coming from the director of Bethesda, it’s important to note that a sequel to Skyrim is already in the works. Bethesda’s Pete Hines recently confirmed that The Elder Scrolls 6 has moved beyond the pre-production phase and is now in active development. However, fans will still have to wait for several more years before getting their hands on the highly anticipated game.

The delay in releasing The Elder Scrolls 6 is largely due to Bethesda’s focus on their upcoming game, Starfield. With the team dedicated to creating a compelling open-world experience, it is clear that Bethesda wants to deliver a game that lives up to the standards set by their previous titles.

Howard also admitted that the announcement of The Elder Scrolls 6 may have been premature. In hindsight, he believes it would have been better to reveal the game in a more casual manner. Nevertheless, fans can rest assured that Bethesda is committed to producing another unforgettable installment in the Elder Scrolls series.

In conclusion, Todd Howard’s suggestion for someone to make a sequel to Skyrim is not just a wishful thinking. The Elder Scrolls 6 is already in development, although it will take time before it is ready to be released. Fans of the franchise can continue to anticipate and look forward to the next chapter in the Elder Scrolls universe.

