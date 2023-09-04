CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Starfield: A Massive Space RPG with Creepy NPC Crowds

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 4, 2023
Starfield, an Xbox and PC exclusive from Bethesda and Microsoft, is a massive space RPG that utilizes the same tools that made Skyrim and Fallout 4 possible. It has gained attention for its expansive gameplay and immersive storytelling. However, one noticeable flaw in Starfield is its creepy NPC crowds.

The game, developed by Todd Howard and the Bethesda Softworks team, takes the formula from Fallout 4 and Skyrim and expands it to the entire galaxy. Players can engage in space combat, zero-g firefights, and explore a vast array of hand-crafted sci-fi content. Despite its flaws, it has received positive reviews, with some considering it one of the top games on the Xbox Series X.

One of the strangest aspects of Starfield is the odd ambient NPCs. While the main conversational NPCs are more detailed, the game’s bustling city-scapes are filled with random roaming NPCs labeled as “citizen” or something basic. These background characters often have a downgrade in quality and exhibit a creepy behavior where their eyes follow the player like mannequin dolls from a horror movie.

These unblinking stares from the NPCs create an uncanny and terrifying atmosphere. The internet has taken notice of this peculiar feature, resulting in some humorous reactions from players. It remains unclear whether this is a bug that can be patched or an intentional design choice by Bethesda.

Despite the creepy NPCs, Starfield offers an immersive space RPG experience that has captivated players. With its vast universe to explore and engaging gameplay mechanics, it is a game worth considering for fans of the genre.

