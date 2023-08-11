Baldur’s Gate 3: First Week Stats Revealed

Larian Studios has shared some impressive stats about the first week of Baldur’s Gate 3’s release. Despite the game’s lengthy and in-depth nature, an impressive 368 players managed to complete it over the opening weekend.

Character creation is a crucial aspect of the game, and over 93 percent of players chose to play as a custom character rather than a preset companion. These players collectively spent 88 years in character creation, with nearly 10 percent dedicating at least an hour to this process.

Paladin emerged as the most popular class choice, closely followed by Sorcerer and Warlock. It seems that magic users are highly sought after in the game. Moreover, Half-Elf was the most popular race, with Human and Elf coming in second and third place, respectively.

While the numbers for each class and race are intriguing, it is worth noting that the Githyanki race and Lae’zel, the associated origin character, were the least popular choices among players.

In terms of interactions within the game, players have spoken to 1.4 million corpses and 2.4 million animals. This suggests that the “Speak with Animals” spell is quite popular among players.

Overall, players have already logged a cumulative playtime of at least 10 million hours, which is equivalent to 1225 years. This remarkable dedication from the player base deserves recognition.

For those experiencing difficulties in the game, Larian boss Swen Vincke suggests considering playing in co-op multiplayer mode and ignoring the companions entirely.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has made an impressive impact in its first week, and these stats provide insight into the preferences and experiences of the player community.