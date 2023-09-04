The Rise of YouTube Shorts and its Impact on YouTube’s Ad Business

YouTube’s TikTok competitor, Shorts, has raised concerns among senior YouTube staffers who fear that the short-form video trend could undermine the platform’s long-standing ad business, according to The Financial Times. Despite recent improvements in ad revenue, YouTube had experienced a decline for three consecutive quarters.

The emergence of Shorts poses a challenge for YouTube as it tries to find ways to monetize the platform effectively. The revenue model for long-form content relies heavily on showing multiple ads per video, but with the popularity of short-form content increasing, content creators are uploading fewer long videos. This trend has caused internal worries among YouTube staff.

However, YouTube has no choice but to support Shorts due to its growing popularity. To keep up with this trend, the platform is introducing new features such as AI summaries and NFL highlights. YouTube is also willing to make compromises within Google’s business to ensure that other industries remain supportive of the service. In addition, the platform is investing in Shorts’ creators and providing incentives for them to produce exclusive content for YouTube.

Despite the concerns raised by senior staffers, embracing the short video trend could be a strategic move for YouTube. By fueling the growth of Shorts, YouTube has the potential to tap into a new audience and compete with platforms like TikTok. However, striking the right balance between short-form and long-form content will be crucial to maintaining its ad revenue streams.

Overall, YouTube’s challenge lies in adapting to the changing landscape of online video consumption. While Shorts presents a new frontier, YouTube must find innovative ways to monetize this trend and ensure the continued success of its ad business.

