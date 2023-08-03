CityLife

Technology

Samsung and Asurion to Upgrade uBreakiFix Locations for Faster Galaxy Phone Repairs

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 3, 2023
Samsung and Asurion have announced that they will be upgrading 50 existing uBreakiFix stores in the US to flagship locations for faster Galaxy phone repairs. These designated locations will have specialized tools and a larger inventory of parts specifically for Galaxy devices.

The upgrade is aimed at improving the repair process for phone owners, as phone repairs can often be a tedious and uncomfortable experience. By designating these locations as flagship stores, Samsung and Asurion hope to make the repair process less painful for customers.

Some repair centers in Texas, Orlando, and Los Angeles have already been upgraded to flagship status, with plans to roll out the program to more locations throughout 2023. Staff at these stores will receive special training for Samsung repairs and will be able to implement new repair types before they are introduced at standard uBreakiFix stores.

In addition to faster repairs, upgraded locations will also be able to handle certain types of repairs that were not previously available at walk-in repair centers. This means that customers can have their phone fixed without the need to ship it out for repairs, reducing the amount of time they have to spend without their device.

Samsung and iFixit also offer self-repair kits for those who prefer to fix their own devices. However, not all models or repairs are supported by these kits, so the hands-on approach may not be suitable for everyone.

Overall, the integration between Samsung and its repair partner, Asurion, is a positive development for Galaxy phone owners. It is expected to result in more efficient and faster repairs, making the repair process a smoother experience for customers.

