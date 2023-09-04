Electric Vehicle Owners Warned of Fire Risk After Florida Flooding

Firefighters in Palm Harbor, Florida issued a warning to owners of electric cars following reports of batteries combusting after exposure to saltwater. The alert, shared on the department’s Facebook account, advised owners to immediately move their vehicles away from buildings as a safety precaution.

This call to action comes as the state of Florida begins the extensive cleanup process after Hurricane Idalia caused widespread damage. According to reports, two Tesla cars caught fire after being exposed to saltwater, with one catching fire while being towed by fire crews. Saltwater exposure has been known to trigger combustion in lithium-ion batteries.

In addition to electric cars, the alert emphasized the need to relocate all electric vehicles that have come into contact with saltwater, including golf carts and scooters. Local fire and rescue teams have noticed residents driving through floodwaters on these vehicles, unaware of the potential dangers.

Tesla, the electric vehicle manufacturer, advises its customers to avoid driving submerged vehicles and offers clear guidance in such situations. They recommend treating the vehicle as if it has been in an accident, contacting the insurance company, and having the vehicle inspected by an authorized shop. Tesla owners can schedule their inspection with Tesla Service. It is also advised to tow or move the vehicle at least 50 feet away from structures or other combustible materials.

While submersion may not necessarily damage the car’s battery, it is recommended to have a professional technician inspect the vehicle to ensure safety and peace of mind.

