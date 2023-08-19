Bethesda’s Starfield May Only Support AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0

According to a recent leak, gamers who want to play the upcoming game Starfield by Bethesda may be disappointed if they have an Nvidia or Intel graphics card. It seems that the game will only support AMD’s upscaling technology, FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0. This information has been circulating for some time, and a closer look into the game files seems to confirm it, although there may still be unexpected findings closer to the release date.

There is no sign of support for Nvidia’s DLSS or Intel’s XeSS upscaling technologies in the Starfield preload files on PC. This lack of support has been expected ever since AMD announced an exclusive partnership with Bethesda, specifically for Starfield. Both the game studio and the CPU and GPU maker have been quiet on the matter. While this may not come as a surprise, it is still disappointing if it turns out to be true.

The files currently only confirm support for AMD’s FSR 2.0. While FSR 2.0 is an improvement over the previous version, it cannot match Nvidia’s DLSS, which is supported by their own hardware. DLSS 3, in particular, can generate entire frames and significantly boost frame rates. The absence of DLSS 3 support in Starfield could be seen as a drawback.

It is worth noting that FSR 2.0 can run on any GPU, whether it is AMD, Nvidia, or Intel. This lessens the disappointment slightly, but it is understandable that owners of Nvidia’s top GPUs may want to enable DLSS 3 in a demanding game like Starfield.

It is puzzling why Starfield would not include support for DLSS and XeSS when it already supports FSR 2.0. Nvidia even provides tools to simplify DLSS implementation for game developers. It is possible that the lack of support is due to the exclusive partnership between AMD and Bethesda, but it is unclear what AMD gains from this arrangement. Users with GPUs from other vendors can still use FSR 2.0, so there is no need to switch to an AMD GPU for Starfield.

Hopefully, DLSS and XeSS support may still be added in the future or found in the game files.