Payments for Batterygate Lawsuit Filers to be Distributed Soon

Payments for individuals who filed claims in the “Batterygate” lawsuit are set to be distributed in the near future. The lawsuit, which alleged that smartphone manufacturer Apple deliberately slowed down older iPhone models, received significant attention since its initiation.

The Batterygate controversy emerged in 2017 when it was discovered that certain iPhone models experienced performance issues due to aging batteries. It was revealed that Apple had implemented a software update that intentionally throttled the processor speed of these devices to prevent unexpected shutdowns caused by degraded batteries.

As a result, Apple faced multiple lawsuits around the world, claiming that the company had deceived its customers. In the United States, a consolidated class-action lawsuit was filed, with more than 60,000 iPhone users participating in the claim.

After several years of litigation, Apple finally reached a settlement agreement in March 2020. As part of this settlement, the company agreed to compensate affected iPhone users by providing cash payments. The total settlement amount was capped at $500 million, with the actual payment amounts varying depending on various factors such as the device model and the number of claims received.

The claims process closed on October 6, 2020, and now, the distribution of payments is imminent. While the exact timeline for payment distribution has not been disclosed, eligible claimants can expect to receive their compensation soon.

It is important to note that the settlement only applies to individuals who owned certain iPhone models that were affected by the Batterygate issue and had installed specific versions of iOS prior to December 21, 2017.

Overall, the upcoming distribution of payments marks a significant step toward resolving the Batterygate controversy. iPhone users who filed claims in the lawsuit can soon expect to receive their compensation for the alleged intentional slowing down of their devices by Apple.