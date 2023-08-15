CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Payments for Batterygate Lawsuit Filers to be Distributed Soon

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 15, 2023
Payments for Batterygate Lawsuit Filers to be Distributed Soon

Payments for individuals who filed claims in the “Batterygate” lawsuit are set to be distributed in the near future. The lawsuit, which alleged that smartphone manufacturer Apple deliberately slowed down older iPhone models, received significant attention since its initiation.

The Batterygate controversy emerged in 2017 when it was discovered that certain iPhone models experienced performance issues due to aging batteries. It was revealed that Apple had implemented a software update that intentionally throttled the processor speed of these devices to prevent unexpected shutdowns caused by degraded batteries.

As a result, Apple faced multiple lawsuits around the world, claiming that the company had deceived its customers. In the United States, a consolidated class-action lawsuit was filed, with more than 60,000 iPhone users participating in the claim.

After several years of litigation, Apple finally reached a settlement agreement in March 2020. As part of this settlement, the company agreed to compensate affected iPhone users by providing cash payments. The total settlement amount was capped at $500 million, with the actual payment amounts varying depending on various factors such as the device model and the number of claims received.

The claims process closed on October 6, 2020, and now, the distribution of payments is imminent. While the exact timeline for payment distribution has not been disclosed, eligible claimants can expect to receive their compensation soon.

It is important to note that the settlement only applies to individuals who owned certain iPhone models that were affected by the Batterygate issue and had installed specific versions of iOS prior to December 21, 2017.

Overall, the upcoming distribution of payments marks a significant step toward resolving the Batterygate controversy. iPhone users who filed claims in the lawsuit can soon expect to receive their compensation for the alleged intentional slowing down of their devices by Apple.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Technology

Batman: Arkham Trilogy Set to Release on Nintendo Switch in October

Aug 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Daybreak Games to Release DC Universe Online for PS5 and Xbox Series

Aug 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch to Include Over 1,000 Fixes and Adjustments

Aug 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

Science

Development of Advanced Aqueous Zinc-Ion Battery Addresses Key Challenges

Aug 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
AI

Tuesday Weather Forecast

Aug 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Heroes of Arkesia: The August Update

Aug 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

The Future of Telecommunications: Understanding Service Orchestration

Aug 15, 2023 0 Comments