New Apple Watch Bands Unavailable, Hinting at the Arrival of Apple Watch Series 9

Apple has announced that it will be hosting a special event on September 12, where it is expected to introduce the iPhone 15 lineup and the Apple Watch Series 9, along with a new Apple Watch Ultra. In anticipation of the upcoming release, some watch bands are currently unavailable on Apple’s website.

The Apple Watch Link Bracelet, Modern Buckle bands, and certain Hermès models are reported to be sold out online in the United States. While these bands can still be found in some Apple Retail Stores, their limited availability suggests that new bands may be introduced with the launch of the new Apple Watch.

One interesting observation is that the Link Bracelet, which has been available since the first Apple Watch, is now sold out. This raises the possibility that the Link Bracelet could be discontinued or replaced with a more modern version that is compatible with the newer Apple Watches. Alternatively, Apple may relaunch the Link Bracelet in new colors.

Rumors suggest that the Apple Watch Series 9 will have a faster chip, but there may not be many other significant updates. Apple is also rumored to be releasing the Apple Watch Ultra, which will feature the same faster chip. Both models are expected to retain the current design.

The introduction of a new watch band mechanism was initially considered for the Apple Watch Series 9, but this change is rumored to have been postponed until next year’s redesigned Apple Watch.

While the Link Bracelet is currently sold out on Apple’s website, it can still be found for sale on Amazon, at least for now.

