Some Brands May Opt for Cheaper Chipsets Instead of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Qualcomm is set to launch its flagship processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, in late 2023. However, according to a leaker on Weibo known as Digital Chat Station, the price of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 might be too high for certain brands. As a result, these brands are considering using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or a Dimensity chipset in their standard smartphone models.

This strategy is not entirely new, as some manufacturers like OPPO and vivo have previously used older Snapdragon chipsets or the current Dimensity processor in their standard flagship phones. By doing so, these brands can enhance their profit margins. It is possible that we may see more brands taking this route in 2024.

Although the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3’s price is deemed “a bit high” by the leaker, it is important to note that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and MediaTek Dimensity flagship processors are still very powerful and feature-rich chipsets. Therefore, opting for these chips instead of the latest Snapdragon silicon would not result in a significant loss for most consumers.

Ultimately, the decision to use last year’s flagship SoC in high-end phones will depend on factors such as pricing and other features. Some consumers might show hesitation if the price of a high-end phone remains unchanged despite a downgraded chipset, while others may not consider it a significant concern.

Overall, it is likely that we will witness certain brands choosing to utilize cheaper chipsets instead of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in their standard smartphone offerings, with the flagship models reserved for the latest and greatest technology.