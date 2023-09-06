SOMA Finance to Bring Legally Compliant Digital Security to Retail Investors

SOMA Finance, a joint venture between MANTRA and Tritaurian Capital, has announced its plans to launch the first legally issued and compliant digital security for global and U.S. retail investors. The company aims to sell up to $5 million in tokens, with the first tranche priced at $2.50 per token. Token holders will also enjoy benefits such as a potential dividend of up to 10% of SOMA’s profits.

The SOMA token will be issued at the end of this month, or by early October, and it will be the first regulation crowdfunding (Reg CF) issuance on the SOMA.finance platform. SOMA.finance is a multiasset decentralized exchange (DEX) and issuance platform that caters to tokenized equities, digital assets, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

This development is seen as significant because it addresses a common criticism of the cryptocurrency industry, which is that crypto tokens often lack financial backing and can become worthless in the event of bankruptcy or fraud. SOMA Finance aims to provide a highly regulated decentralized financial platform that offers compliant digital securities and NFTs.

William B. Heyn, co-founder and co-CEO of SOMA.finance and CEO of Tritaurian Capital, expressed excitement about the launch, stating, “We have been working quietly but diligently to develop the necessary technology to launch a revolutionary decentralized marketplace for digital assets, compliant digital securities, and NFTs while liaising with regulators.”

Tritaurian Capital is a registered broker-dealer and member of the Financial Industry Reporting Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). It is the first non-alternative trading system (ATS) broker-dealer to be approved for a license to sell digital private placement securities using blockchain technology.

