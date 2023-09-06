Engineers Develop NeuWS: Video Technology to Overcome Light Scattering

Engineers at Rice University and the University of Maryland have made a breakthrough in imaging technology with the development of NeuWS. This full-motion video technology has the potential to make cameras capable of seeing through fog, smoke, driving rain, murky water, skin, bone, and other media that scatter light and obscure objects.

Scattering light is a major obstacle in optical imaging, as it reduces spatial resolution and limits visibility. NeuWS, short for “neural wavefront shaping,” uses a core technique to counteract the effects of scattering and improve imaging capabilities.

The researchers measured phase information, which is crucial for overcoming scattering, by analyzing wavefronts – single measurements that contain both phase and intensity information. By rapidly deciphering the phase information from multiple wavefront measurements per second, they were able to effectively measure and undo the effects of scattering.

The challenge was to measure the phase information quickly enough so that the scattering media itself does not change during the measurement. Instead of directly measuring the state of oscillation, they measured the correlation between known and unknown wavefronts to determine the interference pattern and, subsequently, the extent of scattering.

This breakthrough technology has potential applications in various fields. For instance, it could significantly improve imaging capabilities in autonomous driving vehicles by allowing cameras to operate in bad weather conditions. It could also revolutionize microscopy by enabling deeper tissue imaging. Additionally, underwater photographers could capture clearer images of objects that are farther away.

While further research and development are required before practical implementation, NeuWS presents a promising solution to the long-standing problem of light scattering in optical imaging.

Source: Science Advances