Solar Storm Hits Earth, Longest in Years

This week witnessed intense solar activity, beginning with an X-class solar flare eruption that resulted in two coronal mass ejections (CME). Although a cannibal CME narrowly missed the Earth, multiple M-class and X-class solar flare eruptions released solar particles directed towards our planet. This influx of solar particles has sparked a solar storm event that is projected to last between 24 to 48 hours, the longest in years.

During solar storm events, CMEs are typically responsible for the release of energized solar matter and plasma, causing intense storms for shorter durations. However, the current storm is characterized by the bombardment of charged proton particles, also known as solar winds. The extensive release of these subatomic particles during this week’s solar flare eruptions is the reason for the prolonged duration of this solar storm.

Notably, these particles are relatively weak in their ability to create a solar storm. As a result, the impact of this storm is mainly localized within the Arctic Circle, with the most significant effect being a shortwave radio blackout in the region. There have been no reports of damage to satellites, disruptions to GPS or mobile networks, internet disruptions, or impacts on power grids. However, the accumulation effects at the end of the 48 hours remain to be seen.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is one of the key entities that observe and predict atmospheric disturbances. Equipped with an array of satellites, NOAA monitors Earth and outer space to analyze and understand various weather phenomena. The NOAA-20 satellite, part of the Joint Polar Satellite System, is instrumental in this endeavor. Orbiting the Earth approximately 14 times daily, this polar-orbiting, non-geosynchronous environmental satellite provides comprehensive global coverage twice a day. It furnishes meteorologists with crucial information related to atmospheric temperature and moisture, clouds, sea-surface temperature, ocean color, sea ice cover, volcanic ash, fire detection, and more.