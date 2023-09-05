Solar Ash Joins Starfield and Lies of P on Xbox Game Pass

Game Pass subscribers are in for a treat this month as three highly anticipated titles are coming to the Xbox and PC subscription service. These big hitters include Solar Ash, the follow-up to Hyper Light Drifter, Starfield, and Lies of P.

Developed by Heart Machine, Solar Ash takes players on a 3D roguelike journey through a surreal dreamscape. It will be available on console, PC, and cloud starting September 14th. This release comes just after the highly anticipated space exclusive, Starfield, developed by Microsoft and Bethesda. Starfield is already available in early access for those who purchased the premium edition, and it will officially launch on Xbox Series X/S, PC, and cloud on September 6th.

In addition to these titles, Gris, a beautiful narrative platformer that explores the theme of grief, has made its return to Game Pass today. Players can also look forward to Lies of P, a puppet Soulslike game, which will be available on day one, September 19th, across console, PC, and cloud.

For current Game Pass subscribers, there are also some new additions. Age of Empires 4: Anniversary Edition offers Xbox controller compatibility and console-specific user interface, while Call of the Wild: The Angler provides a fishing experience. Additionally, historical strategy game Humankind is now available on cloud and console.

However, with new additions, some games will be leaving the service this month. As of September 15th, games like Amazing Cultivation Simulator, Aragami 2, Sid Meier’s Civilization 6, and more will no longer be available on Game Pass.

To stay updated on the latest Game Pass news and the full list of games, be sure to check out Xbox Wire and other reliable sources.

