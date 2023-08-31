Solange Knowles Hosts Party to Celebrate Partnership Between Crown Royal and Saint Heron

Solange Knowles recently hosted a party in Los Angeles to celebrate a partnership between Crown Royal, a popular spirits brand, and her glassware company, Saint Heron. The event was attended by notable figures in the music and entertainment industry.

Dressed in a stunning strapless draped dress from Ferragamo’s pre-fall 2023 collection, Knowles looked elegant and chic. She accessorized with black sandals, gold hoops, and a bar ring. Her makeup featured smoky eye shadow and a nude lip, while her long, dark hair was styled in waves.

Saint Heron, named after Knowles’ 2013 album, debuted its second collection earlier this summer. The collection includes four handblown glassware styles, with prices ranging from $37 to $45. Knowles expressed her love for objects and the memories associated with them, explaining that they become part of our identity and tell stories about ourselves.

In June, Crown Royal announced its partnership with Saint Heron, coinciding with the launch of the glassware company’s first collection. Knowles hosted a party to celebrate the partnership, featuring Crown Royal’s limited-edition whiskey, the Crown Royal Golden Apple Aged 23 Years. This collaboration will continue through 2024, with Knowles hosting events in collaboration with the spirits brand.

Meanwhile, Knowles’ older sister, Beyoncé, is currently on a global tour to promote her 2022 album, “Renaissance.” The tour has taken her to various countries across Europe and North America.

