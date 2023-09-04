Arm’s Upcoming IPO Attracts Strong Backing from Tech Industry

Arm Holdings, the semiconductor and software design company, is generating significant anticipation in the tech industry as it prepares for an initial public offering (IPO) backed by major industry players including Apple, Nvidia, Intel, and Samsung. The IPO, expected to be valued between $60 billion and $70 billion, will have far-reaching implications for the tech industry, serving as a litmus test for investors’ confidence in chip stocks.

SoftBank Group, the parent company of Arm, has secured endorsements from leading technology firms that are also major Arm licensees, such as Apple, AMD, Cadence, Intel, Google, Nvidia, Samsung, and Synopsys. These endorsements indicate strong faith in Arm’s potential, with each industry giant potentially infusing between $25 million and $100 million into the IPO.

Originally, SoftBank aimed to raise between $8 billion and $10 billion through the IPO. However, a strategic decision to retain a larger share of Arm led to a recalibration of the fundraising goal to $5 billion to $7 billion. SoftBank’s acquisition of the Vision Fund’s stake in Arm solidified the company’s valuation at an impressive $64 billion.

This IPO holds great importance for SoftBank and its CEO, Masayoshi Son, especially in the aftermath of the Vision Fund’s significant loss of $30 billion in the previous fiscal year. A successful IPO for Arm could serve as a much-needed victory for the conglomerate and potentially inspire other firms, like Instacart, Klaviyo, and Birkenstock, to consider their own public offerings.

As the IPO approaches, Arm has enlisted the support of major global financial institutions. Leading the offering are Barclays, Goldman Sachs Group, JPMorgan Chase & Co, and Mizuho Financial Group, highlighting Arm’s worldwide appeal and the potential profitability anticipated by these banking giants.

