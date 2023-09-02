SoftBank Lines Up Tech Giants as Investors for Arm IPO

SoftBank Group Corp. has secured strategic investors for the upcoming initial public offering (IPO) of Arm Ltd., with some of the chip company’s biggest customers joining in. The investors include Apple Inc., Nvidia Corp., Intel Corp., and Samsung Electronics Co., according to sources familiar with the situation. Other investors include Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Cadence Design Systems Inc., Google (Alphabet Inc.), Synopsys Inc., and more. SoftBank has been in talks with Arm customers and partners for several months, and the plans are now being finalized.

The investors will contribute amounts ranging from $25 million to $100 million, which will significantly boost the offering that is expected to raise $5 billion to $7 billion. SoftBank had previously aimed to value the chip business at $60 billion to $70 billion but the figure may now be between $50 billion to $60 billion. The show of support from leading players in the tech industry reinforces investor confidence in the chip industry, which has seen increased spending on artificial intelligence equipment.

Arm is a major provider of chip designs and licenses technology used in over 1 billion smartphones sold annually. The company has also expanded into other areas such as data center computers in an effort to be involved in higher-priced electronic components. The IPO is expected to take place on September 13, with pricing and share trading starting the next day. Arm had initially aimed to raise $8 billion to $10 billion, but the target was lowered after SoftBank decided to retain more of the company, buying out Vision Fund’s stake in the chip designer.

A successful IPO for Arm would be a significant achievement for SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, especially after the losses incurred by the Vision Fund. It could also inspire other companies, such as Instacart Inc., Klaviyo, and Birkenstock, to pursue their own IPO plans. SoftBank is not planning to part with more than 10% of the company at this stage. Barclays, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, and Mizuho Financial Group are leading the underwriting for the IPO, reflecting the global reach of Arm and the banks’ desire to secure roles in high-profile deals.

