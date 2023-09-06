GalaChain Expanding Beyond Gaming with Social Media Platform Rep

Gala Games’ GalaChain, a proprietary blockchain, is setting its sights beyond the gaming industry with the launch of its social media platform, Rep. Rep aims to provide a decentralized space for users to interact, communicate, and play games on their own terms. The platform allows users to publish short-form messages and long-form articles, with a unique feature of geolocation integration, similar to popular game Pokémon Go.

One of the distinguishing factors of Rep is its focus on gamification. Users can create Treasure Hunts in real-life locations and fill them with items such as loot boxes or NFTs. This feature adds a level of interactive gameplay to the social media experience. Rep CEO Neil Haran emphasizes the importance of integrating gamification into the social platform, as gaming is inherently a social activity.

Gala Friends, a social network within the Rep ecosystem, will allow Gala Games users to invite friends, share achievements, and enhance their gaming experience. The goal is to create a community element that adds value and excitement to the gaming community.

Gala Games and Rep aim to prioritize user experience, making it simple and intuitive. They plan to expand Rep’s functionality in future versions by allowing users to personalize their experience through modular widgets, similar to the customization options seen in the heyday of MySpace.

Beyond gaming, Gala Games envisions cross-game interoperability that extends to other branches like GalaMusic and GalaFilm. Users can unlock discounts for live events or discover new artists and places through their gaming community.

To support the storage of user information for the social network, Rep utilizes Gala’s node ecosystem framework. This allows them to deploy their own node system using processing, bandwidth, and storage assets provided by the community of node operators.

GalaChain and the Gala Node Ecosystem offer exciting possibilities for industries beyond gaming. The scalable and powerful infrastructure built by Gala Games can serve as a solid foundation for future expansion and innovation.

Overall, GalaChain’s launch of the Rep social media platform showcases the potential of their blockchain technology and its applications beyond gaming. With its focus on gamification and user experience, Rep aims to create a unique and engaging social networking experience for users.

