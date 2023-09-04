Native Android Apps Are More Energy Efficient Than Web Apps, Study Finds

A recent study conducted by computer scientists at Vrije Universiteit (VU) in the Netherlands has shown that using native Android apps, as opposed to web apps, can lead to more energy-efficient usage on popular sites such as ESPN, Pinterest, Spotify, and YouTube. The researchers compared the energy consumption, network traffic, CPU load, memory load, and video frame load times of the native Android apps and web apps for ten internet content platforms.

The findings of the study revealed that native apps consumed less energy compared to their web counterparts. Native apps also had lower network traffic, CPU utilization, and memory load. The mean values for energy usage were 371.1275 joules for native apps and 567.4365 joules for web apps. Similarly, native apps sent and received 39,422,545 bytes of network traffic, while web apps used 21,956,270 bytes.

The researchers suggested that the higher energy consumption of web apps may be a result of web developers being incentivized to reduce bandwidth usage. They also noted that web apps demanded over 1.5 GB more memory than native apps, possibly due to the fact that web apps run on top of the Google Chrome browser app.

Although the study focused on the Chrome browser due to its market share, the researchers advised users to access internet content through native apps whenever possible to optimize their device’s battery life. They acknowledged that developers may not choose between native and web apps based solely on energy consumption and performance but recommended that web apps primarily serve for user acquisition rather than platform interaction.

While the study did not address privacy concerns, it highlighted the potential for web apps to offer more privacy and customization options in Android browsers that support privacy-enhancing extensions.

In conclusion, the study conducted by VU researchers suggests that using native Android apps rather than web apps can result in more energy-efficient usage. However, users should also consider privacy concerns and choose the appropriate option based on their specific needs.

