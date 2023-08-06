CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Revealed at EVO 2023

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 6, 2023
At EVO last year, SNK confirmed the development of a new Fatal Fury / Garou: Mark of the Wolves game. However, besides some artwork, no further information was shared about the highly anticipated sequel. Now, during EVO 2023, SNK has unveiled the official title and a teaser trailer for the upcoming game.

The new entry in the series is titled Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves. It will be set in various locations within South Town, providing players with a diverse and immersive experience. The teaser trailer showcases Terry Bogard and Rock Howard, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect. The game appears to have similarities to King of Fighters 15.

Although no specific details regarding platforms or release date have been announced yet, fans are eagerly awaiting further updates. SNK promises to reveal more information in the near future.

As for the possibility of seeing these games on the Nintendo Switch, it remains to be seen. The Switch has been a popular platform for fighting games, and the addition of Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves and the new King of Fighters games would certainly be welcomed by many fans.

