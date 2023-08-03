Developers Provide Explanation for Not Nerfing Sniper Rifle in Warzone 2 Season 5

Warzone 2 Season 5 brought several weapon balancing changes that could have had a big impact on the meta. However, despite player concerns, the developers chose not to nerf the current Sniper Rifle meta and offered an explanation for their decision.

The Signal 50 Sniper Rifle has seen a surge in popularity, especially among players participating in the World Series of Warzone $1.2m tournament. With its growing popularity in Season 4, many players were anticipating a significant nerf in Warzone 2’s Season 5 update.

Surprisingly, the Season 5 patch notes revealed that the Signal 50 has not been nerfed. The developers themselves provided an explanation for this choice. They acknowledged that although their data showed the Signal 50’s performance was within the normal range, they understood its impact on the player experience was crucial.

Contrary to player expectations, the developers expressed that they currently do not feel the need to make changes to the Signal 50. However, they assured players that they would closely monitor both data and feedback to make informed decisions in the future.

This decision might not sit well with players, especially in Warzone Ranked modes where the Signal 50 is increasingly dominant in the meta.

