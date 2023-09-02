Excitement Builds as New Details Surface about the iPhone 15 Pro

With just weeks to go before Apple’s September 12 iPhone launch event, anticipation is growing around the design and features of the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro. According to recent reports, the iPhone 15 Pro is expected to feature a tougher and lighter grade 5 titanium build, replacing the stainless steel used in the previous iPhone 14 Pro. However, this premium upgrade may come at an additional cost, with speculation suggesting that the ‘Pro’ models could be priced $200 higher than the current flagship phones.

Leaked images of the iPhone 15 Pro have started circulating online, providing a first look at the notable changes coming to these high-end devices. It’s important to note that these images, shared by well-known leaker Ice Universe on Twitter, have not been confirmed as genuine and may be a dummy unit created for case manufacturers.

The leaked images offer glimpses of the front, bottom, and side of the iPhone 15 Pro. The back camera layout appears similar to the current models, with the LiDAR scanner and flash in familiar positions. The camera plateau seems to be around the same size as the iPhone 14 Pro, but the angle of the image makes it difficult to analyze fully.

One major change rumored for the iPhone 15 Pro is the replacement of the Lightning port with a USB-C port. The leaked images show the USB-C port located between the speaker and microphone grills, each with different numbers of holes. This transition to USB-C is expected to extend to the entire iPhone 15 lineup, offering new opportunities for accessory manufacturers.

The leaked images also reveal an ‘Action Button’ above the Volume buttons, taking the place of the Mute Switch. This button is said to provide various shortcuts, enhancing user convenience. Furthermore, the Volume buttons appear separate, debunking earlier rumors of a single elongated button. The iPhone 15 Pro’s side also appears slightly thicker than its predecessors.

It’s important to keep in mind that these leaked images have not been officially verified, so it’s advisable to approach this news with caution. Apple is set to formally unveil the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models in the coming week, promising a range of changes and new features. Paired with the highly anticipated iOS 17, the iPhone 15 Pro models could signify Apple’s most significant upgrade to date.

