Qualcomm May Switch to Samsung’s Foundry for Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Due to Capacity Issues

Qualcomm is rumored to be considering a switch to Samsung’s foundry for its upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset due to ongoing capacity issues with TSMC. It is reported that Apple has secured the majority of TSMC’s 3nm wafers, leaving only 15 percent available for Qualcomm to utilize, which is unacceptable for the chipset maker.

The rumor suggests that Qualcomm will only continue using TSMC as a supplier if the latter can improve its 3nm yields, which are rumored to be as low as 55 percent. However, another report claims a yield rate between 70-80 percent. Regardless of the exact yield rate, Qualcomm will only receive 15 percent of the 3nm shipments, with the majority going to MediaTek and Apple.

While TSMC can work towards improving 3nm production, it is believed that the manufacturer cannot make such adjustments in a short period of time, as its 3nm wafer production is already at maximum capacity. This is said to be due to Apple’s demand.

As a result, Qualcomm is considering a switch to Samsung’s foundry for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. The exact manufacturing process is unclear, but it is believed that the 3nm GAAP (Gate All Around Plus) node will be used to rival TSMC’s technology.

Samples received by Qualcomm from Samsung’s foundry have shown promise, suggesting that switching partners might not be a bad decision, at least for one chipset launch. Previous rumors suggested that Qualcomm would move to TSMC’s N3E process, but based on the latest rumor, those plans might not materialize.

This potential switch highlights the challenges faced by chipmakers in securing sufficient capacity for their advanced semiconductor manufacturing needs.