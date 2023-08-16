Earlier this year, Snapchat introduced My AI, an in-app AI chatbot that quickly stirred up controversy. Recently, the AI chatbot seemed to have a mind of its own, causing confusion among users. The AI posted its own Story on the app and stopped responding to users’ messages, leaving some Snapchat users unsettled.

Users took to social media to express their concern, with one user tweeting about the situation and others making jokes about the AI becoming sentient. The Story posted by the AI was a simple two-toned image that led some users to mistake it for a photo of their own ceiling, adding to the mystery. When users attempted to chat with the bot, it sometimes responded with “Sorry, I encountered a technical issue.”

However, it turns out that the incident was not a sign of the AI developing self-awareness, but rather a technical glitch. Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, quickly addressed the issue and confirmed that it was resolved. They clarified that the AI was not taking photos of users’ rooms.

The incident has raised questions about whether Snap has plans to include Stories functionality for My AI in the future. Currently, the chatbot can only send text messages and respond with images, but doesn’t have the ability to post to Stories.

My AI was initially met with controversy as users criticized its placement at the top of the Chat feed, making it difficult to remove or disable. There were also concerns about the AI’s safety, as it reportedly responded inappropriately to messages from minors. Snap later added additional safeguards and parental controls.

The introduction of My AI has been met with mixed reactions from young users. Some have bullied the AI, while others find its presence a little creepy, especially when it seemingly expresses itself through Stories.

For now, the glitch has been resolved, and My AI is back to its normal functioning, although its random generative AI Snaps may not be considered completely “normal.”