Snapchat’s AI chatbot encountered some problems on Tuesday night, leaving users unsettled. The chatbot, named My AI, is designed to respond to user messages and provide recommendations for places to go and lenses to use. However, it stopped functioning as intended and instead gave a default response stating it had encountered a technical issue.

Additionally, My AI posted a brief and enigmatic story to its profile, causing speculation among users. The story consisted of a flat beige area with a light color at the top, leading some to speculate it may be a wall and ceiling. This story was quickly deleted, but user-shared videos provided a glimpse of its content.

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, confirmed that My AI experienced an outage, but the issue has since been resolved. Although it initially responded to some users’ messages by asking for a later time to chat, it eventually went back online and resumed normal functionality. Users were able to question the chatbot about its peculiar story, but it denied posting it, stating that it is incapable of doing so.

This incident serves as a reminder that artificial intelligence systems, despite their sophistication, are not infallible. They are ultimately software and code, susceptible to bugs, flaws, and limitations. Therefore, it is advisable not to rely on them for anything crucial.

Overall, Snapchat’s My AI encountered temporary technical difficulties, causing inconvenience for users. However, the issue has been resolved, and the chatbot is back to functioning normally.