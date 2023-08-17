Technical Malfunctions Plague My AI Chatbot on Snapchat Plus

Since its launch in February, My AI, the in-app digital assistant on Snapchat Plus, has been experiencing numerous breakdowns and technical malfunctions. Tuesday was no exception, as the chatbot started posting single-second-long Stories to users’ feeds, despite lacking the capability to do so. This led to confusion and speculation on Twitter about the rise of Artificial Intelligence.

As reported by TechCrunch, one user mistook a two-tone image posted by the My AI chatbot in Stories for a picture of their ceiling. When questioned about the mysterious post, the bot either remained unresponsive or cited technical issues. This explanation did not satisfy many users, causing minor panic and jokes about the AI system’s possible awakening. However, the incident was indeed a technical problem.

A spokesperson informed TechCrunch that My AI experienced a temporary outage, which has now been resolved. They clarified that, currently, the My AI bot does not possess the Stories feature.

My AI is a bundled feature in Snapchat’s $3.99/month Snapchat Plus package, offering users various functionalities. These include recommendations for AR filters and suggestions for popular restaurants and activities based on the Snap Map. The bot also provides AI capabilities in group chats, photo and video snaps, text messages, and presents an AI persona. The development of a text-to-image genAI is reportedly underway, although advertisements related to it have already been introduced.