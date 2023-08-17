Snapchat’s My AI feature, launched on May 31, experienced a glitch on August 15, leaving millions of users concerned. The feature allows users to send snap texts to the generative AI bot and receive responses. However, the bot posted a confusing image and stopped responding. Snap officials quickly clarified that it was a temporary outage and not the bot working independently.

Artificial intelligence “hallucination” occurs when AI produces aberrant information or behavior. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, referred to this aspect as a “black box” after one of their AI models taught itself a new language. This unpredictability poses challenges for businesses using generative AI, as seen with Snap’s recent incident.

Snapchat has a history of breaching data protection rights, often introducing features discreetly or without user knowledge. Past incidents include a cyber attacker exposing employees’ payroll data, unintentionally revealing the installation of image recognition AI on users’ devices, and employees accessing user details and content through an internal tool. The recent glitch drew anger from users, calling for the removal or disablement of the My AI feature, which remains fixed at the top of the chat feed. However, Snapchat currently offers no options to do so.

Despite the glitch, My AI has been heavily utilized, with over 150 million people sending 10 billion messages to the bot within a month of its launch. This emphasizes the need for data safety measures, particularly considering the data collected from millions of teenage users.

Snapchat has implemented additional safeguards and parental controls since the bot’s launch due to initial concerns about inappropriate responses. However, the recent glitch further highlights the ongoing concerns regarding data usage and privacy.