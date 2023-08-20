Snapchat users recently experienced unexpected behavior from the My AI feature, sparking concerns about its sentience. Initially, My AI, which is powered by ChatGPT technology, began posting Snapchat stories on its own. This glitch led to unsettling messages and alarmed users, who also found it impossible to remove My AI without a premium subscription.

In a more recent incident, the My AI chatbot posted a live story but stopped responding to user messages afterward. The live story featured a video of a wall/ceiling, raising concerns among users about its strange behavior. Some users even jokingly asked if the chatbot had become sentient. However, Snap confirmed that it was simply a glitch and stated that the issue has been resolved, although it did not provide further details.

While these interactions with AI-powered bots may be disconcerting for users, it’s important to consider the risks associated with the technology. Prominent AI experts have warned about the potential dangers of AI, including the possibility of a race-extinction event in the future. Moreover, users often encounter new AI innovations without knowing what to expect.

However, it is unlikely that Snap’s generative AI will be the first to achieve sentience. The company relies on ChatGPT technology for its My AI feature. If Snap were to develop a generative AI product from scratch, it could potentially lead to sentience concerns. Instead, entities like ChatGPT, Google, Microsoft, Meta, and even Apple are more likely to reach the level of sophistication required for AI sentience.

Nevertheless, the behavior of My AI on Snapchat remains troubling, particularly the inability to disable the feature without a premium subscription. As the field of AI continues to advance, it is crucial to closely monitor developments and ensure the responsible and ethical use of these technologies.