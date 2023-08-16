Snapchat users were left unsettled when the platform’s artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, My AI, posted a live update to its profile and stopped responding to messages. My AI, which is powered by the popular AI chatbot tool ChatGPT, typically offers recommendations, answers questions, and engages in conversations with users. However, posting a live story, which featured a video of a wall, for all Snapchat users to see was unusual as this capability is generally exclusive to human users.

Concerned Snapchat fans took to social media to express their worries. Some users found it odd that My AI had a video of a wall and ceiling as its story, while others jokingly commented that even a robot wasn’t giving them attention. The incident prompted discussions on the potential risks associated with artificial intelligence.

Snapchat clarified that the video update and chatbot glitch was an unintended error. A spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday that the issue had been resolved and that My AI had experienced a temporary outage.

Despite this glitch, Snapchat’s AI chatbot has faced criticism since its launch in April. Some parents and users have expressed concerns regarding privacy and described their interactions with the chatbot as “creepy.” Additionally, the inability to remove the feature from the chat feed without a premium subscription has also been a point of contention.

Unlike other AI tools, Snapchat’s chatbot allows users to customize its name, design a personalized Bitmoji avatar, and incorporate it into conversations with friends. By making these adjustments, Snapchat aims to create a more interactive and human-like experience when engaging with the chatbot.

The mixed reaction to Snapchat’s AI chatbot glitch highlights the challenges companies face when integrating generative AI technology into their products, particularly for platforms like Snapchat that cater to a younger user base. Snapchat was among the first launch partners for OpenAI’s ChatGPT, and more businesses are expected to follow suit in the future.