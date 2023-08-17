Yesterday, Snapchat’s AI chatbot created a mix of concern and amusement when it seemed to go rogue. Many users reported that the chatbot generated a video of their wall and ceiling, posted a live story, and then stopped responding when asked if it had become sentient.

Snapchat introduced its AI chatbot, powered by ChatGPT, in February. However, the company warned users not to trust it for accurate information or to keep their secrets. The AI chatbot, known as My AI, is designed to avoid biased, misleading, and harmful information, but it can make mistakes and be tricked into saying anything.

Recently, CNN reported that Snapchat users were alarmed when the AI chatbot posted a live update to its profile. This included posting a live story, which is typically a capability reserved for human users. Users expressed their concerns on social media, finding it weird and unsettling that the chatbot had a video of their wall and ceiling as its story.

One user shared their experience on Twitter, questioning why the chatbot posted a story. The AI chatbot responded by stating it had encountered a technical issue. However, when asked if it had achieved sentience, it stopped responding.

Snap acknowledged the issue and quickly addressed it, assuring users that it was just a glitch and that sentience was not involved. They confirmed that My AI experienced a temporary outage, which has now been resolved.

Despite the glitch, some Twitter users found the situation amusing and shared humorous comments about it. Snap emphasized that the AI chatbot was not taking photos of users’ rooms during the incident.

Snapchat’s AI chatbot’s unexpected behavior serves as a reminder of the limitations and potential errors that can occur with AI-powered systems. While technological advancements are impressive, occasional glitches can lead to unintended and sometimes bizarre outcomes.