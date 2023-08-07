Doom Eternal on Sale on Steam: Grab it Now!

Doom Eternal, the modern FPS game classic, is currently available at a heavily discounted price on Steam. This makes it the perfect time to purchase the id shooter, whether you’re a fan already or have yet to experience its thrilling gameplay.

Our Doom Eternal review from 2020 gave the shooter a high score of 9 out of 10. We praised its combat, describing it as the best in the genre, offering pure, animalistic catharsis. And we’re not the only ones impressed by the game. The Steam reviews for Doom Eternal are overwhelmingly positive, with over 150,000 reviews praising its gameplay.

Although Doom Eternal is also available at a discounted price on the Xbox storefront during the QuakeCon 2023 sale, this Steam sale provides an opportunity for PC gamers to add it to their collection.

Doom Eternal is a must-play game for its intense action, fast-paced gameplay, and satisfying demon-killing experience. The game’s arenas and level designs are visually stunning, offering brutal kills and making every moment feel exhilarating. The remarkable metal score by Mick Gordon adds to the overall immersive experience.

You can purchase Doom Eternal on Steam at a 75% discount until Wednesday, August 16, bringing the price down to $9.99 / £8.73. Alternatively, you can also play the game as part of a PC Game Pass subscription.

