Smug’s Post-Evo Tier List for Street Fighter 6

Smug, a prominent Street Fighter player, has shared his post-Evo 2023 tier list for Street Fighter 6. After participating in the largest Street Fighter tournament ever, Smug has evaluated the characters and ranked them based on their performance.

At the top of his tier list, Smug places Ken as the highest-ranking character in the S tier. He believes that while Luke has better neutral, Ken has better rewards for his hits, including corner carry potential, damage, and diverse options.

Despite a relatively poor showing at Evo, Smug still considers Juri to have the best neutral in the game and ranks her in the fourth position overall. He praises her great normals and Drive Rush ability.

Smug evaluates his own character, Dee Jay, and puts him in the top of the A tier. He believes Dee Jay has the best Drive Rush in the game, but acknowledges that he may rely on it more than top-tier characters. Additionally, he notes that Dee Jay’s mixup pressure can be strong, but it can be countered if opponents can check or avoid Drive Rush.

Although JP, the most popular character in Evo’s top 64 for SF6, initially had a chance to make it into the top 3, Smug decides to keep JP just outside of his top 5. He recognizes JP as an anti-zoner zoner and warns that getting close to him can be dangerous due to his Overdrive reversal move.

Smug also shares his thoughts on the newest DLC character, Rashid. Initially placing Rashid in the B tier, Smug later moves him up to the A tier, highlighting his strength as a parkour streamer in the game.

For more details, Smug has provided his full post-Evo tier list for Street Fighter 6 and a video breakdown of his choices. In addition, Smug and Kizzie Kay have recently collaborated to create a match-up chart for Dee Jay.

Overall, Smug’s post-Evo tier list gives insight into the current hierarchy of characters in Street Fighter 6, considering their performance in the largest Street Fighter tournament to date.