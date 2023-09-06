Understanding How Our Senses Work: A Closer Look at Smell

Researchers have long been puzzled by how our brains interpret and understand smells, sounds, tastes, and other sensory inputs. However, a new model developed by a team from the Monell Chemical Senses Center and start-up Osmo is bringing us closer to a digital replication of our senses.

The research team, which includes scientists from Google Research and Google DeepMind, is studying how airborne chemicals connect to odor perception in the brain and how technology can be used to describe sensory inputs in greater detail than ever before. By creating a machine learning model, the team has discovered the ability to describe how chemicals might smell in words.

The model helps explain how our brains and noses work together to understand the world around us. It addresses gaps in our understanding of the sense of smell and moves us closer to the digital replication of our senses, particularly smell.

In humans, there are approximately 400 olfactory receptors that connect with airborne molecules to transmit signals to the olfactory bulb. This is significantly more than what we have for color vision or taste. However, the question of what physical properties make an airborne molecule smell the way it does to the brain has remained a mystery.

To tackle this challenge, the research team developed a model that links written descriptions of how a molecule smells with its molecular structure. This resulted in a map grouping similar-smelling odors together, such as floral sweet and candy sweet.

The model was tested using a dataset containing information about 5,000 known odor-causing substances. Participants were asked to describe new molecules, and their descriptions were compared to the model’s generated descriptions. The model successfully identified molecules with different structures but similar smells and described various odor properties.

This research brings us closer to understanding how our senses work and achieving a digital replication of our senses, especially smell.

Sources:

– Science Daily: [Source]

– Monell Chemical Senses Center: [Source]